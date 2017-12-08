Menu
Businesses join forces to support our protectors

'BLOODY TERRIFIC': Metroll manager Wayne Martin with Ross Lucke from the Bucca Rural Fire Brigade.
by Jay Fielding

TWO businesses have joined together to help protect equipment used to protect people's homes and lives.

Bucca Rural Fire Brigade needed some steel to build an enclosure to house its fire-fighting equipment.

So they made a call to Metroll Bundaberg, to see what kind of deal manager Wayne Martin could do.

He rang his supplier, Cec Fox, the owner of Rural Steel Supplies, and they decided they could do an exceptionally good deal - they'd donate the entire order, totalling several thousand dollars

Mr Fox, who started Rural Steel Supplies after forging a successful career as the executive of a major Australian steel company, said the rural fire brigade was a worthy cause to support.

"They have limited funding to protect and maintain their equipment,” he said.

"They are unsung heroes that are out there fighting fires, protecting life and limb for the people.”

Mr Fox said Rural Steel Supplies was a big supporter of rural causes because much of its profit was generated in the bush.

Ross Lucke, from the Bucca Rural Fire Brigade, said the donation was "bloody terrific”.

Mr Lucke said the brigade had been storing four of its trucks in members' private sheds.

Now they have their own undercover storage in what Mr Lucke said was a "huge gesture” for the volunteer service.

"It puts us that much further ahead,” he said.

"There's never enough money for everything that needs to be done.”

Mr Lucke said, now they were protected, the units would be able to fight fires "for years to come”.

Metroll Bundaberg is at 7 Kay McDuff Drive. Find out more at www.metroll.com. au/bundaberg or phone 41555999.

Find out more about Rural Steel Supplies at www.ruralsteel supplies. com.au or phone Mr Fox on 0418721100.

Topics:  brigade fire support

