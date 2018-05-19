Menu
BUNDABERG BUSINESS: Yale Morgan - 2016 Business Excellence Awards. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail
Business

Businesses declare support for Cashless Debit Card

Carolyn Booth
by
19th May 2018 5:00 AM
BUNDABERG'S business community has thrown its support behind a trial of the Cashless Debit Card in the Hinkler electorate, adamant the controversial scheme won't have a negative impact from a business point of view.

Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce president Yale Morgan said the group had written to the Department of Social Services to pledge its support for the card, which operates like a regular bank card, but can't be used on alcohol, gambling products, or to withdraw cash.

"Businesses such as food, groceries, everyday essential items - those businesses will benefit," he said.

Mr Morgan said there were misconceptions that some businesses such as pubs and clubs would miss out completely.

"Even places like clubs or pubs ... their bistro areas just need to become a different merchant for buying food services so we don't see it taking away from everyday spending on those essential services," he said.

"It still gives people an opportunity to go out and have a meal at a venue that does provide good food at a good price."

"When you look at the mainstream businesses we don't see any adverse reaction at all."

