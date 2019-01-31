Businesses bank on support as #lovebundy app launches

THIRTY-six local traders have signed up to participate in the #lovebundy campaign this quarter in an effort to increase businesses in the region.

On Tuesday, more then 40 traders attended a traders meeting at the Bundaberg Civic Centre, hosted by Bundaberg Regional Council.

Councillor Helen Blackburn, one of the speakers at the event, said the fact CBD businesses were struggling was becoming increasingly obvious.

"The campaign forms part of what council is doing for local traders ... (which) is try to shine a spotlight on the buy local message," she said.

The 36 traders that signed up for the #lovebundy campain this quarter will be featured on an app and website, set to launch on February 5.

There they will be promoted, with customers set to get push notifications when near a participating store.

The love Bundy website and app is aimed at supporting both traders, in improving business, and the public, in finding local purchases.

"It's there to direct people to where they want to go and help identify where participating traders are," Cr Blackburn said.

She said both online portals would tell shoppers "exactly what deal each trader has on".

"We want to stimulate people to shop locally. The whole purpose of the campaign is to promote what we have locally to locals," Cr Blackburn said.

The app will also feature a digital wallet, where coupons can be stored for use in store.

"Without the community getting behind the traders, everything will fail. We need them to not click and buy, but walk into town and go look in the shops," Cr Blackburn said.

Club Hotel owner Anthony Burrows said he owned businesses in three regional locations but no other location offered support like the #lovebundy campaign.

"I call for all traders to rally together to make sure we all support local businesses."

Bundaberg Furniture Court and Beds R Us owner Melinda Scheuer echoed the support.

"My husband and I are ... proud to support #lovebundy because we do love Bundaberg. We would like to see more people supporting local traders," she said.

The trader meeting is held monthly and offers a safe space for local owners to come together and share their struggles and successes.