Business will be a showcase

DO YOU want your business to improve and grow?

Well, go along to the Business Showcase on September 7 and 8 at the Bundaberg Civic Centre.

Organised by the Bundaberg BEC, the Business Showcase 2017 will have over 40 exhibitors, giving you an opportunity to find out about the latest products, services and ideas to help run your business more efficiently, profitably, and enjoyably.

It will be free to attend but the experience is priceless with the chance to talk to other local business owners, and get great advice from exhibitors and speakers.