Business turns dust into profit

IN DEVELOPMENT: Project manager Tony Raftery and Eidsvold Siltstone managing director Michael Whitty are using dust waste to make green cement.

AN INNOVATIVE North Burnett business is primed to take its next step thanks to a $56,400 government grant.

Eidsvold Siltstone turns dust waste into green cement.

The business will work alongside Queensland University of Technology researchers to determine how the fine talc-like powder produced from sawing sandstone into blocks could be turned into metakaolin, a cement strengthener commonly used in Europe and the US.

Minister for Innovation Leeanne Enoch announced the funding on Tuesday and believes the concept is the way of the future.

"Eidsvold Siltstone is thinking outside of the square in exploring ways to turn a product that is normally just waste into a potential export business," Ms Enoch said.

"This is a regional Queensland company that has identified an opportunity to lead the way in technology advancement equivalent to what is being achieved in Europe and the States."

Eidsvold Siltstone managing director Michael Whitty said the funding was beneficial in producing the most reactive metakaolin.

"The idea goes back to 2014 when I shipped some rock samples to the Geopolymer Institute in France," Mr Whitty said.

"They immediately jumped on it, tested it and told me that I have an excellent precursor for geopolymer cement and asked if I have a business plan for it.

"We have a market for our by-product which would increase profitability of our pebble tumbling, which is a by-product in itself from our main business of cutting stone."