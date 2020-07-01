Business thanks community for support on first birthday

WARM WELCOME: Bawuli, Leticia and Shannon at The Deli. Picture: Mike Knott.

CELEBRATING its first year in business, a local café is serving up more than quality food today.

Bundaberg’s The Deli first opened their doors this time last year with an aim to bring a unique culinary experience to the region and provide support and employment to people living with a disability.

Owner Michelle McPhee told the NewsMail this time last year that the concept started as a result of the successful cooking classes held by Integrated Disability Support.

“Bundaberg didn’t have a deli, so we thought it was an amazing opportunity to bring these beautiful cheeses and small goods to the community,” she said.

“The Deli is part of IDSS and (our staff) are employed in an open employment space whereas most disability workers are employed under a supportive wage system, so our staff are being paid the same amount, as opposed to a percentage of the normal wages.”

To celebrate their first birthday, the business will have many special treats in-store, along with raffles, giveaways and lucky door prizes.

One lucky winner will also walk away with a delicious platter valued at $100, which will be drawn at 2pm today.

To go into the draw, simply spend $60 or more in-store today.

The business posted a message on their Facebook page, thanking the community for their ongoing support.

“What a year it has been, filled with many highs (and) a few lows but we have made it,” the post said.

“Thanks to your committed support and the support of not only our staff (and) support workers, but their families as well.”

“As you know we are an open workplace that employs people with all abilities and we value the effort and contributions made by all staff past and present and continue to look forward to growing further as a team and business within the community.”

With plenty of tasty options available on the menu, The Deli sell an indulgent range of high quality meats and cheeses from all over the world and often host wine and cheese tasting events.

In addition, the menu features cob loafs, gourmet pizzas, salads, sandwiches and more.

Stop by The Deli for lunch today at 31 Targo St.