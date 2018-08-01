Business set to boom because we #lovebundy

Mayor Jack Dempsey gives the thumbs up for a 12 month trial which would monitor the benefits for local businesses in participating in a joint marketing campaign.

Mayor Jack Dempsey gives the thumbs up for a 12 month trial which would monitor the benefits for local businesses in participating in a joint marketing campaign. Mike Knott BUN091215SUPERPARK4

BUNDABERG Regional Council is calling on the community to share the love with a campaign to help boost the economy.

A coordinated buy local campaign has seen the council partner with local businesses to spread the message that "we love Bundaberg”.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said the Bundaberg traders campaign was a 12-month trial which would monitor the benefits for local businesses in participating in a joint marketing campaign.

"We have businesses in Bundaberg that supply high quality services and products and this initiative aims to promote that fact to residents and visitors alike,” Cr Dempsey said.

"This campaign is about increasing local spending and keeping local money where it belongs - in Bundaberg.

"We feel the 'Buy Local or Bye Local' message can be better amplified by coordinating our efforts to promote the wonderful shopping experience that can be enjoyed right here in town.”

As part of the campaign, the council has committed to matching any marketing contribution made by Bundaberg traders up to $25,000.

"Council is also calling on businesses to think outside of the box about how they might attract more customers to their store,” he said.

"To assist, Council will waive fees and charges for participating businesses looking to apply for a busking permit, footpath dining or display or additional wheelie bins during the campaign period.

"Traders in the Gin Gin and Childers communities are also on the radar to participate in similar promotions. This 12 month trial in Bundaberg will allow Council and local traders to test the initiative and provide an effective, streamlined program to roll out in other areas.”

The mayor said all traders in the region now had the opportunity to participate in the campaign set to be delivered during the next 12 months.

"The campaign will be a year long focus on shopping local, with major events and initiatives rolled out in line with other major events and holiday periods,” Cr Dempsey said.

"There are plenty of exciting plans yet to be announced so be sure to watch this space.

"Residents can participate by shopping at local businesses and taking advantage of the many incentives and events offered through this initiative and by using #lovebundy on social media to share what's great about the Bundaberg Region.”

The Bundaberg traders campaign is being delivered through a partnership between the council, Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce, Bundaberg Business Enterprise Centre and local businesses.

Businesses can register interest in participating in the campaign by completing a registration form available at the Bundaberg Council Service Centre at 190 Bourbong St or by phoning 1300 883 699 to request a meeting with council's economic development team.

To hear more about the campaign business owners can attend the Bundaberg and District Chamber of Commerce breakfast, on Tuesday August 14 at Rowers on the River.

Bookings close on August 10.