Business saves most of their vehicles

DOWNPOUR: There was a mad rush to evacuate cars from rising water on Monday. ALEX - Oz Wide 4WD

FAMILY, friends and even strangers pulled up to help the local four-wheel drive business over North Bundaberg, as the water rose into the building.

Oz Wide 4WD owner Alex, said the water came up really quickly over north side on Monday but amid the chaotic weather, they managed to salvage most of their vehicles.

"We evacuated most of the cars thanks to friends, neighbours, SSS Strawberries, local property owners and Joe McKay from Moorlands was also a huge help and allowed us to take some vehicles to his property,” he said.

"We lost a few vehicles and office equipment, but managed to get most of them out in time.”

Alex said the drainage team from the Bundaberg Regional Council also stopped by yesterday to help lend a hand.

He said he had never seen the water rise to that extent before.

While most of the cars were saved, he said the real issue now is ensuring there is as little disruption to business as possible.

"Now we need to get the place cleaned up and get business back to normal,” he said.

"Get all the cars back on site in a timely manner.

"I just want to thank everyone who helped.”

He said they are doing everything they can to get the business as it was by the end of the week.