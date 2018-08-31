Business sale: Sunday farewell for owners of popular cafe

SUNDAY is the final day for the owners at one of the Bundaberg region's most recognisable cafes, who will shut up shop on Sunday and place the business on the market next week.

Father's Day will be the last day at Bargara Berries Bar and Cafe for Bob and Lynn Hay.

"It is with a heavy heart that we are announcing that we are closing and selling our busines," a post on the cafe's Facebook page said yesterday.

"Our last day of trading will be on Father's Day (September 2).

"In the time we have been back business has been a surprising success, but unfortunately as the days go on we aren't getting any younger and don't have the stamina like we used to."

In June, the couple returned to the business, eight years after deciding to lease their cafe out.

At the time Mr Hay, 70, told the NewsMail the decision to come back may not have been the easiest, but it was the right one for the couple.

"We decided to (come back) and spend some money on it," Mr Hay said.

Thursday's social media post thanked all the cafe's customers for their support.

"It was especially humbling to see all of our past customers return," the post said.

"The business will be up for sale as of next week.

"We will still be hard at work over the next few weeks up keeping the gardens before we set sail as retirees once again.

"Last but not least we would like to thank all the staff for their hard efforts and laughs along the way and we wish you all the best and happiness in all your future endeavours.

"Thankyou BERRY much everyone."

The Fruit Market shop at the front is still open for business seven days a week.

Efforts to contact Bargara Berries Bar and Cafe this morning have been unsuccessful.