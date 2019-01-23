Business sale generates bright future for Bundy's innovators

NEW ADVENTURE: Former ceo of The Generator Eleanor Carey and Bundaberg Business Enterprise Centre manager Marcus McCormick.

NEW ADVENTURE: Former ceo of The Generator Eleanor Carey and Bundaberg Business Enterprise Centre manager Marcus McCormick. Katie Hall

WHAT started as the brain child of a young businesswoman who wanted to bring Bundy's entrepreneurs together has seen a community of innovators and collaborators grow.

Now after more than two years, The Generator Bundaberg co-working space is changing hands.

Former ceo Eleanor Carey said despite the Bundaberg Business Enterprise Centre taking the reins, the main goal of the innovation hub would remain the same.

"It was to create a second home for entrepreneurs to feel welcome and understood and to grow their company,” Ms Carey said.

"The group of people that are attracted here are such cool people. They're so motivated, so driven and turn up here each day trying to make a difference in the world.”

She said the business had been the "wildest ride” of her life and a challenge even greater than her world-record breaking row across the Pacific Ocean last year.

For manager of the Bundaberg Business Enterprise Centre Marcus McCormick, the changeover was nothing if not a "natural progression” to see the space continue working for the community.

He said he hoped to see The Generator become an institution for local business owners in the community.

"We need to foster entrepreneurs to make sure they have a space to launch and grow,” Mr McCormick said.

"This place is for the community and it is also its own community.”

As for what adventure lies ahead for Ms Carey, she said the next grand idea was just around the corner.