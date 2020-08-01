Business ready to bounce back with new season

NEW SEASON: With Beach 365 rebound beach volleyball finals now completed, registrations are now being taken for the new season set to start on Monday, August 3.

NEW SEASON: With Beach 365 rebound beach volleyball finals now completed, registrations are now being taken for the new season set to start on Monday, August 3.

AFTER celebrating their most successful interclub tournament, 4 of Clubs, Beach 365 was shut down during finals week amid the COVID-19 restrictions.

The local business went from players travelling from across the state and as far away as Darwin to play on their courts, to shutting their doors in a matter of weeks in March.

Beach 365 is a small family business holding weekly fixtures for rebound beach volleyball at their indoor facility in Steptoe Street.

One of the Beach 365 and facility manager Cyndi Kruschel said when restrictions started to lift, they couldn’t just pick back up where we left off, as they were limited to 20 people (including staff) at a time.

“We also had to take into consideration our customers had not been playing for a few months and would need time to build up their fitness levels,” she said.

While Stage 3 restrictions allowed more people at a time, the owners of Beach 365 had to work out how to get players safely back in the sand.

“We decided to extend the original season by another two weeks of competitions to allow players to build up to finals week,” she said.

NEW SEASON: With Beach 365 rebound beach volleyball finals now completed, registrations are now being taken for the new season set to start on Monday, August 3.

With the finals for Mixed, Women’s and Men’s 4-a-side having just been completed for the season that was started back in November last year, registrations are now being taken for the new season set to start on Monday, August 3.

“Not everyone has been able to return to play yet, but we’re hoping that with a new season and our community’s support of small local business, we will be back to normal levels soon,” she said.

For those who are missing out on their normal activities, she said this was the perfect opportunity to try something new.

Players can create their own team, whether it be a workplace, social or family weekly activity.

Beach 365 have had to change how they do things during this unprecedented time, so all existing teams can simply re-register with a simple email request.

New or reforming teams can now access online registration, making it as simple as using your phone to enter your team in your choice of competition over four nights.

They have also started a new Facebook group “Beach 365 – Looking for a team to join?” especially to link individuals with teams looking for extra players.

If you would like more information on how to start playing indoor beach volleyball, head to their website, Facebook page or give them a call on 4152 0271.

MORE STORIES