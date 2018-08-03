Business 'plummeting' in Burnett Heads

HELD UP: Completion for the Burnett Heads Streetscape has been pushed back.

THE business owners of Burnett Heads knew the last nine months would be tough, but thought everything would be back in full swing by now.

Constructions for the Burnett Heads streetscape have been extended for longer than initially estimated after unexpected delays - and now, with business "plummeting”, the local store owners need the support of their community more than ever.

A media release from Bundaberg Regional Council reported the completion of the $9 million project had been pushed back from July to September, with some works expected to extend to October.

The statement said delays experienced during construction - overseen by Development Construction Pty Ltd (DEVCON) on behalf of the council - had resulted in the estimated completion date being pushed back.

While many are frustrated by the delays, no one has felt it harder than the business owners on Zunker St.

The NewsMail spoke with local shop owners on Zunker St who have watched the works progress since the project first began in November. They say the construction has taken a heavy toll on their businesses.

A shop owner who wished to remain anonymous said the fallout of the construction had disrupted their business and even forced them to close up shop for several days. Despite this interruption to business, the owner is looking forward to seeing the finished works.

"I closed because there was so much dirt and dust,” they said.

"The disruption to everyone's business has been catastrophic.

"We realised there was going to be a mess, but I didn't think anyone was prepared for the length of time ... it will be brilliant when it's finished.”

SeaGypsy Boutique Cafe owner Glen Matthews said he shared the same frustrations - but added that as a new business, it was hard for him to tell how much the works had affected his revenue.

"Sales wise it is ridiculous ... this is costing me personally to stay open,” Mr Matthews said.

"Sales have dropped - not even dropped - plummeted.”

Mr Matthews said he had managed to work around the builder's schedule, and knows at this point nothing can be changed until the project is completed.

"Nothing can be done, they just have to finish it,” he said.

"They just need to slowly buckle down and finish it.”

The NewsMail contacted a council spokesperson for comment and received a response.

"The Burnett Heads streetscape is a $9 million project which will transform the town centre and invigorate local business,” the statement said.

"Work was meant to be finished at the end of July and council hopes it won't take too much longer.

"Council has a policy to engage local contractors wherever possible. We understand the local company undertaking this project shares our vision to deliver an outstanding upgrade for Burnett Heads as quickly as possible.”

When asked whether the council had provided business owners with financial assistance or additional support, the spokesperson said a promotional event will be held.

"Council will support local traders with a promotional event to celebrate the opening of the improved streetscape,” they said.

"This is additional to the $9 million capital investment, which includes contributions from the State and Federal Governments.”

Further works to sewerage infrastructure, the community hall car park and upgrades to Memorial Park are expected to continue through October.