Business owners welcome CBD shake-up

CBD excitement: Kate Marland of Warners Fine Jewellery hopes council's grand plans for the CBD will bring new life to Bundaberg. Katie Hall

BUNDY'S business owners are keen to see new life breathed into the CBD.

The NewsMail yesterday hit the streets to hear what members of the business community thought about a radical plan to rebuild the CBD.

On Friday, Bundaberg Regional Council's economic director Ben Arthup addressed a Urban Development Institute of Australia meeting, where he spoke about ways to revitalise the CBD.

Included among the ideas put forward were a level five hospital, riverside parklands, water park, and a possible uni campus all in a new-look CBD.

Warners Fine Jewellery owner Kate Marland, who has been operating out of the Bourbong St boutique for almost two years, agreed it was time for a breath of new life to shake up the city centre.

"I really think they should try to get all those empty shops rented out,” Mrs Marland said.

"Put local businesses in there. Give local businesses a go and keep the chain stores in the shopping centres.”

She said she would like to see existing buildings and empty shops, including the whale building, put to use while keeping Bundy "boutique”.

"Bundaberg is already going ahead in leaps and bounds, it's a great place to be in business, but we just need more people to do it,” she said.

"There doesn't have to be much money spent, but bring in that cultural aspect.

"The university would be great for business and cafes, it would encourage more money to be spent there. It's just a question of where it would go.

"It's great council has all these ideas, but hopefully they won't spend a lot of money just coming up with ideas, they need to actually do something.”

Avenell Bros store owner John Greenhalgh said he was ready for change.

"Whatever council can do to revitalise the CBD is great,” Mr Greenhalgh said.

Jas Chand, of Jay Kay Fashions, said a CBD hospital would give incentive for local medical students to stay in Bundy.

"It would give medical students the opportunity to come here, and then there would be more visitors coming to see them,” Ms Chand said.