Business owner rocked by liquidation mix-up

THE owner of a recruitment agency has been forced to defend claims part of her business had gone into liquidation after a mix-up involving an ASIC wind-up notice.

Julie Kerin, the director HB Group QLD Pty Ltd, said she fielded calls on Friday about the financial state of the 28-year-old Toowoomba business after three of her trading names appeared under a wind-up order for J & B Personnel Pty Ltd.

HB Labour Management, HB Recruitment and HB Recruitment and Training appeared in an ASIC notice, alongside Grace Training Institute and HB Training, announcing the appointment of a court ordered liquidator for J & B Personnel.

The notice was corrected on Friday afternoon.

Murrumba Downs-based Moleta Farquhar is the sole director of J & B Personnel Pty Ltd, which was purchased from Ms Kerin in 2017, and trades under Grace Training Institute and HB Training.

HB Group Qld director Julie Kerrin was not smiling when she found out three of her business names appeared on an ASIC wind-up notice for a company that she sold more than two years ago. Pic: HB Group Qld

J & B Personnel was also on the Federal Government's Vocational Education and Training register.

"The liquidator has incorrectly named HB Recruitment, HB Labour Hire and HB Recruitment and Training as a trading name of this business," Ms Kerin said.

"This is incorrect information and our Solicitor is currently acting on these unjust allegations with possible legal action to follow."

"I've already had calls asking me if I had gone into liquidation."

Ms Kerin said her business was highly profitable and was the only local supplier to have been awarded the State Government Tender for temporary labour hire for 25 consecutive years.

A spokeswoman for liquidator Rodgers Reidy told The Courier-Mail that HB Group Qld was not involved with the wind-up order.

The spokeswoman said HB Labour Management, HB Recruitment and Training and HB Recruitment, which all have the same ABN as the HB Group Qld, were included in the wind-up application because there were once formerly used by J & B Personnel.

"J & B Personnel Pty Ltd was the only company that was wound-up and has nothing to do with HB Group Qld Pty Ltd. It is not in liquidation," the spokeswoman said.

"HB Labour Management,' 'HB Recruitment', and 'HB Recruitment and Training' were business names formerly connected to J&B.

"This information was included in our ASIC advertisement to assist creditors in identifying the company. We understand that 'HB Training' and 'Grace Training Institute' were also former business names."

Ms Kerin said she sold J & B Personnel, the training arm of her company, as a strategy to downsize and concentrate on recruitment only.

"I wanted to get out of training because I am semi-retired," Ms Kerin said.

"It's been very frustrating and so stressed over this.

"I can assure you that the HB Group is financially secure and remains the No. 1 recruitment agency in Toowoomba and across the Darling Downs."