Business owner backs Southbeach at Elliott Heads project

The development at Elliott Heads has been a joint project between the local Manera family and Sydney-based Stan La Vin since May 2007.

DESPITE concerns raised about the impact the Southbeach at Elliott Heads development could have on the seaside town, some long-term residents have agreed things couldn’t remain the same forever.

“I’ve lived here for 16 years and this place is changing whether people like it or not,” said Jessica Higgins, a business owner in the area.

“I’m saying as a fact you can’t make everyone happy.”

Ms Higgins said people were finally beginning to discover Elliott Heads and some additional infrastructure would help cater for the crowds.

The proposed development promises to bring more than 3200 homes to the area.

“As much as I love it how it is, it’s going to change,” she said.

“We do need a fuel station, we do need a shopping centre.”

Ms Higgins said some more options for education and facilities would help keep Elliott Heads an easy place to live, rather than constantly having to drive into Bundaberg for services. While some residents were optimistic about the development, others raised concerns on social media.

Developer Stan La Vin assured residents all aspects of Southbeach had been extensively thought-out.

An impression of the size of the Elliott Heads community after development is completed.

“Greenglobe Earthcheck identified that Elliott Heads village directly adjoins the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park and is in urgent need of reticulated sewage to protect the ocean environment from hundreds of ancient septic tanks which leech into underground creek beds less than 200 metres from the ocean,” Mr La Vin said. “Improving water quality in the estuary and protection from farming run-off is an integral component of the sustainable masterplanned development.”

He said residential construction was widely recognised as a big long-term provider of employment, also bringing apprenticeships.

“The social benefits are endless, getting kids from the entire Bundaberg region off the streets and into worthwhile jobs,” he said.

Divisional councillor Scott Rowleson declined to comment before receiving further advice from officers.