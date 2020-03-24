Bundy mum launching eco-friendly baby range

BIRTH OF BABY BUSINESS: Krystal Giovannoni with a selection of her handmade bibs, which will be available to buy from May May and Me next month.

WHEN a stay-at-home mum taught herself to sew, it started off as a hobby and now she is about to launch her very own business.

Mum-of-three Krystal Giovannoni first started making clothing and accessories for her children when she was unsatisfied with the minimal options available.

And after discovering parents in the community had encountered the same problem, she began working on a business concept and now, Ms Giovannoni is weeks away from launching her own start-up.

"(My business) May May and Me specialises in handmade and eco-friendly baby products," Ms Giovannoni said.

"Living in Bundaberg, we are sort of cut off from the rest of the world and a lot of parents were finding that they needed to source things for their children online."

The stay-at-home mum hopes to offer a unique range of high quality-products that are beneficial for the environment, at affordable prices.

Stocking a variety of items, from bibs and birth cloths, to cute headwear, May May and Me aims to cater to all of Bundy's babies.

Conscious about environmental impact, the responsible business owner is using eco-friendly materials only, right down to the brand's reusable canvas bags for packaging.

"I'm hoping that I can extend my range further as time goes on and look at making breast pads and modern day reusable cloth nappies too," Ms Giovannoni said.

But the local woman said Bundy mums were kicking career goals across the region, with a number of business start-ups coming to fruition.

"I've noticed a lot of stay-at-home Mums getting out there and giving it a go," Ms Giovannoni said.

"A lot of women are wanting to be at home with their kids in this day and age but it's fantastic that we are all out there trying to achieve our dreams too.

"Sometimes it might get hard, like those times when you're up all night with the kids, but it is so rewarding … the most rewarding thing you will ever do."

Ms Giovannoni said she was grateful for the local support she had already received, especially from other business mums.

"It's so nice that we are all working together and supporting one another," she said.

"There are so many businesses I could go on to name, but I'm working on a collaboration with Mama and Co Collective and Neutral Treasures and they are both such incredible women."

In light of the current global health crisis, Ms Giovannoni said it was important to come together and support the small, local, family-owned businesses.

May May and Me will launch its business website and online store on April 1.

Prices vary, with bibs starting from $10.

For more information, visit the Facebook and Instagram pages or maymayandme.bigcartel.com.