Business makeover meats high expectations with fresh look

FRESH LOOK: Owners of Ken's Kepnock Butchery Ken and Sue Barritt have transformed the look of their business for the first time in years. Picture: Rhylea Millar

BUNDABERG knows it as the friendly store made of bright yellow bricks and while the atmosphere is just as pleasant, one of the town's oldest butcher shops has undergone a transformation and a splash of paint.

Born and bred in Bundy, Ken Barritt has been a butcher for the last four decades and alongside his wife Sue, has owned Ken's Kepnock Butchery, for more than half of his career.

And while many businesses expected the worse when COVID-19 hit, the meat industry could barely keep up with the demand, so much so that Ken and Sue were finally able to give their business a makeover.

"Business has been great and because we source locally, we didn't have the supply problems that a lot of the big supermarkets did," Mr Barritt said.

"We were well looked after by our local customers and because of them, we were able to complete these renovations, so we are incredibly grateful for their support."

BEFORE: One of the oldest butcher shops in town and has been operating in Bundaberg for more than seven decades, 25 of which it has been known as Ken’s Kepnock Butchery.

AFTER: The exterior renovations included a fresh paint job and new signage.

Completely rebranding and changing the shop frontage, the building has transformed from bright yellow to a bold orange, with brand new signage by Bundy business Mi Signworx.

The front windows have also been wrapped and the store is in the process of an interior renovation, an upgrade which will include the installation of three large televisions to create a video wall.

"It's nice to be able to freshen up the look and do what we can to keep the business looking nice and new," Mr Barritt said.

"We didn't want to paint it white - we want to stand out and be noticed and that will help the rest of the complex here too."

MAJOR MAKEOVER: The new shop front is a stand out at Ken’s Kepnock Butchery.

Built on family values and encompassing the sweet atmosphere of a corner store, regular customers stop by to have a weekly catch-up with the shop owners, when collecting their week's worth of protein - mince patties, steaks and sausages.

And it's no wonder it feels so familiar - the store has been home to a butcher for more than 70 years, 25 of which it has been Ken's.

"The days of just being a butcher have come and gone - when I first started there were only four kinds of sausages and now we sell things like sauces and spices to complement the meats further," Mr Barritt said.

"We really appreciate all the support from our local customers and we actually think of them more like friends than customers because we really do care about them.

"I always love it when grown adults who came in with their parents as children come back and see us and now they're bringing their own kids in - we really have served a generation."

SAME SERVICE: Referring to their regular customers as friends, Ken and Sue Barritt said they are grateful for the ongoing support from the community. Picture: Rhylea Millar

Sponsoring the Waves Tigers Rugby League Club for many years, the shop owners said they like to give back to the community as much as possible.

Ken's Kepnock Butchery on Elliott Heads Rd, is open seven days a week.

