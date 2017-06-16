Business leaders working hard to strengthen ties with China

BUNDABERG real estate principal Scott Mackey has further strengthened the region's ties with sister city Nanning, after leading a delegation there earlier this month.

The team met with government officials and business leaders to promote Bundaberg's resources, property and lifestyle in the hopes of generating more business between the two cities.

The trip, Mr Mackey said, was a success, with 24 Nanning business leaders and investors heading to our shores from June 26-28.

"This will help promote tourism into the Bundaberg region as Nanning has a population of 7.5 million people and is similar to that of Sydney,” Mr Mackey said.

"With development still going strong and wealth rising in their city, we are hoping to foster holidaying in Bundaberg.”

Joining Mr Mackey on his trip were Jim Mullet, managing director of Monduran Station, which has a 1000ha citrus orchard; Re/Max Precision sales executives Aaron Thompson and Michael Zunker; and Alex Pretorious from MRH Lawyers, who specialise in visas and foreign ownership.

It was Mr Mackey's second visit to Nanning in five weeks.

In May he visited Guangxi, where he dined with the city's Deputy Mayor Liu Weimin and other Nanning entrepreneurs, and strengthened good relations with clients who had already invested in Bundaberg's agriculture and property development sectors.