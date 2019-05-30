Business leaders explain why Bundy is best place to be based

BEST NEW BUSINESS: The Serenity Skin Spa team Kylie Hunt, Alexandra Chapman, Kiri Whiteman and Abby Blanke with category sponsor Bevan Mollar from Catalyst Directions.

BUNDABERG has limitless potential for future business, according to the region's most recent success stories.

The Business Excellence Awards were held on Saturday night where some 22 businesses and businesspeople were recognised for their outstanding achievements.

Moorhead Family Communities managing director Bill Moorhead said the message that most resonated with him from the awards was when winners spoke of their pride in building fantastic businesses right here.

"Unashamedly, Craig from Best Practice and Brett from Lady Musgrave Experience mentioned that Bundy is a great environment to expand and prosper,” Mr Moorhead said.

WINNER: Best Practice COO Craig Hodges receives Business of the Year award from Auswide Bank CEO Martin Barrett. contributed

"ASX-listed and major sponsor Auswide Bank employ hundreds of locals and are also based locally here and have no intention to move.

"They want to expand and employ more local people. Martin, their CEO, actually mentioned great advantages of being here in Bundaberg rather than the big cities.”

He said other companies such as Bundaberg Brewed Drinks and Greensill Farms thought the same.

"My point is that many of us run our city down, especially when it comes to doing business,” he said.

"This can have a negative effect on new businesses locating themselves here. Our own family company is investing millions of dollars here right now because we also believe in the brilliant present and future of Bundaberg.

"To other businesses and their employees I say that it is time to reject the negative nonsense, talk the place up and kick butt like those worthy winners last Saturday evening.”

One of those worthy winners was Best Practice Software's CEO Craig Hodges, who took out Auswide Bank's Business of the Year.

Mr Hodges said Bundaberg was not only a great place to live but in his opinion had weathered its economic challenges.

"More people are visiting here, they're spending their money here, and more people are relocating here,” he said.

"We've had a number of skilled residents come to town... we have 65 staff.

"With a business like ours, we operate throughout Australia and New Zealand. We're lucky that we've got a hubbed back office and support network so we are somewhat recession-proof where we don't feel the peaks and troughs.

"But we've heard the messages, particularly from the hospitality industry, that there have been tough trading conditions.

"I think there is a positive vibe in Bundaberg from retailers and services in town, and that bump-on effect that will give business a boost.”

Mr Hodges said a fruitful future was all about forward thinking.

"I think we need to embrace technology and businesses need to connect with their customers and their target markets,” he said.

"Those who are successful will learn how to reach people through social media and other buying channels. They will capitalise on that shift in buying power.”

At the end of the day, Mr Hodges said successful business comes down to service.

"And I think retailers in Bundaberg greet you with a bigger smile and a better attitude than other places,” he said. "Our policy as a company is that we always prefer to buy local where we can, and we encourage other bigger businesses to do the same.

"We have a great range of retail and hospitality and as buyers we should go to them first, seek them out, and appreciate the benefit they give to our community.”

Auswide Bank CEO Martin Barrett said the reality was that bigger businesses tended to gravitate to the city.

He said while infrastructure opportunities and ease of transport were advantages of a city base, Bundaberg had its own attractions.

"One of those big opportunities is premises. It's quite a bit cheaper than it is in the big cities,” Mr Barrett said.

"We are one of biggest businesses in Bundaberg and we quite successfully are able to manage a national business from Bundaberg.

"We have the ability to operate branches, operate locations with lower rental costs which is quite important, and we do have a reasonable selection of people to choose from.

"Our telecommunications have improved substantially... but to wrap it all up I still think Bundaberg lacks a certain level of marketing.”

Mr Barrett said many small cities were vying for the attention of businesses to choose them as their next destination for expansion, and that spending "a bit more money on marketing on the region” and what it has to offer was needed.

"Businesses thrive when there is confidence in consumers,” he said.

Part of the future success in attracting new business was getting people to consider Bundaberg as a great place to live,

"We need population growth to stimulate business but then need that business to create jobs.”

Serenity Skin Spa Bundaberg won new business of the year and owner Abby Blanke could not be more thrilled with how supportive the region had been.

Ms Blanke said a strategic marketing program helped her expand her business from Hervey Bay to Bundaberg.

"We were very focused on lead generation, so we got email addresses, and offered a $50 voucher for first-time clients,” she said.

"Facebook ads were also the instigator of us getting appointments from the moment we opened.”

Ms Blanke said while networking was important, the number one rule of business could not be overlooked.

"You need to understand your market and your clientele, and really make sure your customer service is next level.

"We make sure we are constantly talking to our clients through social media and always asking for feedback,” she said.

Ms Blanke said while it was an incredibly daunting experience, she was blown away by the amount of support for small business.

"They're really responsive and welcoming... there are lots of free events and seminars. I feel like Bundaberg really has their finger on the pulse when it comes to small business,” she said.