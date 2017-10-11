Business is booming as CMCA scoots into town

I have worked with the NewsMail since January 2012. I report in the Family Life section of the paper, which I love as I have two school aged kids. I grew up in Byron Bay before moving to Hervey Bay where I lived for 10 years, after that my family and I travelled around Australia then we finally settled in Bundaberg in 2011. I enjoy meeting new people and hearing about all walks of life.

THE boot scooting isn't just happening at the Bundaberg Recreational Precinct - it's flowing throughout the Rum City.

While the precinct is hosting the CMCA Rally, Campervan and Motorhome Club of Australia chairman Garry Lee said the entire town was bustling with the flow-on effects of the rally.

Mr Lee said the rally had proven an economic win for the community with visitors spending concentrated on four main sectors.

"Food, fuel, alcohol and pharmaceuticals,” he said.

"It's an aged population and everyone needed their scripts filled at some stage.”

Mr Lee said the Bundaberg community had welcomed the rally with wide-open arms.

"We've had no bad feedback at all,” he said.

"We love the venue.

"A week ago we were a little concerned about the weather but everything is just great and no worries.”

Mr Lee described the CMCA community as "one big household living on the road” and said the economic benefits of the rally were already evident.

"Last night (Tuesday evening) a lot of us went to The Waves for dinner,” he said.

"And from about 250 people seated in the dining area, 200 were from the CMCA.”

The Waves marketing manager Josh Hogarth told the NewsMail it was an "incredibly busy night” and said the flow of business was welcome.

"It's not only me who has noticed, these people are very friendly also,” he said.

"The flow on to the town will be felt.”

Mr Hogarth said a number of the visitors had signed up for memberships which indicated they were planning to return to the region.

Mr Lee said the rally, which wraps up on October 16, had attracted 50 traders, including health, wine and motorhome salespeople.

He said there were bus loads of visitors travelling into town from the precinct to shop.

"We have more than 800 vehicles on site,” Mr Lee said.

"(There would be an estimated) 1500 people in those and the best of 2000 in total, including the vendors.”

Mr Lee said previous rallies had helped to inject about $3.5 million into the host communities.

While the rally has been a closed event, Mr Lees said it would be open to the public this weekend.

For CMCA members, there have been a swag of activities in which they can participate.

Yesterday, the list of activities included line dancing and rock and roll.

Christine Adnams enjoyed the line dancing while her husband Graham was off enjoying something else from the extensive program.

"This is our third rally and it's just magnificent,” she said.

"It's just great to do this and there's always something to do.”