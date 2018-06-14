BUSINESS GROWTH: Port bosses to talk about future

HELPING local businesses capitalise on the growth of the Port of Bundaberg will be a key topic of conversation when the Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce holds its next luncheon.

The chamber is partnering with Gladstone Ports Corporation for the event and will be joined by operations manager Andrew Davis and Bundaberg port manager Jason Pascoe, who will highlight opportunities to export and import products through both ports.

Mr Pascoe said both ports held great potential for the growth of local businesses.

"GPC has made great progress in attracting new business and pursuing opportunities that can benefit businesses based in the Wide Bay and Burnett region, such as the commencement of a regular containerised liner service through the Port of Gladstone and the development of new bulk trades through the Port of Bundaberg,” he said.

"The next step is to look at ways in which we can assist regionally-based business and industry to capitalise on the focus that the port is gaining.”

For tickets, go to the website www.bundabergchamber.com. au.