New local magazine launched by women, for women

WOMEN IN BUSINESS: Katarina Wurzbacher from Her Umbrella (centre) with Kelli Cocking from Word Muffin and Katie Laurie from Happiness Yoga.

WOMEN IN BUSINESS: Katarina Wurzbacher from Her Umbrella (centre) with Kelli Cocking from Word Muffin and Katie Laurie from Happiness Yoga. Contributed

IT'S a new local magazine that has a very important message: together, women can do anything.

Her Umbrella magazine was launched in the region this week and focuses on business women who are making it work.

The magazine's editor, Bundaberg woman Katarina Wurzbacher, said she wanted to create a product centred around what it takes to step into the business world.

"The concept is to create a magazine to support women in small business," she said.

"I have always had businesses and I know many people who have started their own and it is just so hard to get support."

The online magazine took three months to come to fruition and features stories from local business women.

Ms Wurzbacher said she hoped the publication would provide guidance for women with a desire to succeed in the business world.

"It is set out as a slideshow that features stories with external links people can click on to see more about the businesses involved," Ms Wurzbacher said.

"We have nine separate contributors who started a business themselves.

"They have such inspiring stories that are all so different and I wanted to share with everyone."

Local online magazine Her Umbrella has launched in Bundaberg . Contributed

From a candle maker to yoga instructor, business strategist to photographer, women from all walks of business are featured in the first edition.

Even Ms Wurzbacher herself features in the monthly magazine, having years of experience in the business sector.

"I have had a couple of businesses and have studied business, I have also been a social media marketer for a couple of years." she said.

"I think it is the same anywhere- for women, there is just not a massive amount of support out there.

"I think sometimes the notion is that it is difficult to take a woman working from home seriously so through this magazine we would like to break that stereotype."

The magazine was launched in Bundaberg at Riverfeast on Friday night.

"The past couple of months have been filled with long nights, copious amounts of coffee and not a few tears," Ms Wurzbacher said.

"But I could not be more thrilled or more proud of the incredible ladies that have contributed."

To find out more go to www.herumbrella.com.au.

IN THE MAG

Her Umbrella Marketing

Katarina Wurzbacher

Happiness Yoga

Katie Laurie

Karina Mae Photography

Karina Anderson

Chic` Events Bundaberg

Elii James

Word Muffin

Kelli Cocking

Business Strategist

Rebecca Corbett

The Nostalgic Wick

Amy Everon

This Inspired Life

Tash Herbert

Montessori Makeover

Angela Dickie