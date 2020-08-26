Business excels after six month closure, expands elixir menu

BACK IN BUSINESS: Owner of Gypsy N Folk Jame Straker is excited for her store and espresso bar to be open again, with plenty of exciting developments on the way.

A BUNDY business owner has opened up about how it feels to be back up and running, with some exciting new additions on the way.

When local stores were forced to close their doors as a result of COVID-19, it left small business owners like Jame Straker From Gypsy N Folk, feeling concerned with the many uncertainties the situation was presenting.

"It was such a tough call to make and it took me many weeks to come to terms with closing Gypsy N Folk," Ms Straker said.

"I've been in an out of town for months now, so I was unsure if I would even reopen, but it feels nice to be grounded by routine again."

PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT: Known for selling beautiful boho inspired dresses, Gypsy N Folk have just released a new clothing range for men.

After closing up shop for six months, the local business owner said while she is over the moon to be operating again, the situation allowed her to time to reflect on the things that matter most in life.

"(Reopening) feels like a dream to be honest … it's like coming home," Ms Straker said.

"I want to genuinely thank the community as a whole for the understanding and love I was shown in this time.

"As a collective I feel in some way we have all been forced to change in this crazy time of life and I hope it has brought new awareness to everyone's lives."

COFFEE HIT: Jame Straker prepares a take-away order in the espresso bar at Gypsy N Folk.

Ms Straker said while she has never wanted to put a label on her beautiful shop which sells clothing, jewellery, beauty products and homewares among other items, she is excited to be expanding an elixir menu in the attached organic espresso bar.

"I have always had such a love for fitness, so I want the shop to facilitate products for gym goers, with nutrient packed, gluten free, healthy and wholesome options," she said.

"Over the last few months, I also teamed up with a brand called X50, who are a clean supplement brand and it makes sense to incorporate the products into the menu.

"As always, I wish to be constantly evolving and I will forever wish the space to hold peace, love and the mystic vibe it does."

In addition, Ms Straker has also implemented a clothing range for men and is excited about continuing to grow her business with sustainable products and projects.

Gypsy N Folk is open at shop 1/200 Bourbong St, Bundaberg.

For more information, visit the store's Facebook page here.