Business devastated after front window smashed

Police are investigating after Ritchies Jewellers glass was smashed at the front of the shop.

Police are investigating after Ritchies Jewellers glass was smashed at the front of the shop.

A LOCAL business owner is wanting to remind the community there is a family behind the business after his front window was smashed this week.

On Sunday night, Ritchies Jewellery owner Trent Collum woke to a call from his security firm that the glass break alarm had been triggered.

In a daze, Mr Collum pulled up the cameras and saw the damage before heading to the shop, bordering the glass and calling his insurance company and a glazier.

Mr Collum said it was likely an act of vandalism and while nothing was taken it didn’t make it any better.

“It is weird but I get angrier thinking it is vandalism, it would mean it was absolutely pointless,” Mr Collum said.

“At least if they were trying to steal something there is a reason.”

While the jewellery store was fortunate enough to remain open through Covid-19, Mr Collum said the act was a bit of a slap in the face in a time when so many businesses were struggling to stay afloat.

“There’s a family behind the business,” he said.

“I am working hard to provide a life for my family and these things have a ripple effect.

“It doesn’t just affect me it affects my family, extended family and friends and even the community as a whole.”

Despite the ordeal, Mr Collum said he was appreciative of the reassurance he had received from Bundaberg Police, the glazier who quickly fixed the window this morning and the community who had shown an outpouring amount of support.

Bundaberg police are investigating the matter.

If you have any information call contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131 444 and quote QP2001185570.