Business community to hear of tourism sector potential

BUNDABERG's business community will today hear how vital growth of the tourism sector will be for the region's prosperity.

At a special breakfast this morning five tourism leaders will outline the crucial role the sector, which reportedly employs more than 5000 people across the region, plays locally.

Bundaberg Tourism is hosting the August Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce event.

Last year, 1.5 million tourists visited the region, spending over $463 million and helping to secure over 5000 jobs in the region. Bundaberg Tourism board director and Chamber committee member Shane Emms said social media promotion and word of mouth was crucial for the industry.

"Tourism is one of our biggest assets and we need more attraction and this breakfast is the first step to help us expand the tourism sector because that leads to spending which really helps the community and economy,” he said.

"There are so many people that have family and friends located all over Australia or internationally, so we need to experience what the region offers and then tell them how great it is.”

After surveying business owners at a previous event, it became apparent that not everyone had experienced the attractions that Bundaberg is famous for offering.

"I just thought 'how can you possibly tell people to go and experience these things for themselves if you yourself haven't'?” Mr Emms said.

"The real focus of this breakfast will be to encourage the business community to first of all go and experience the attractions that the region has to offer and to then promote them to the wider community and visitors.”

Mr Emms said Bundaberg was one of the best places in Queensland and he tipped things would only improve with further promotion and awareness.

"Why would you go to Cairns or the Gold Coast when we have some of the most extraordinary natural experiences right here in Bundaberg?” he said.

"We are so close to the reef and Fraser Coast and we have the turtles at Mon Repo, the Hinkler Hall of Aviation, the incredible coastal scenery at Bargara, some of the best selection of food, Bundaberg Rum, the list goes on...”

Bundaberg Tourism general manager, Katherine Reid will be lead the event with guest speakers including Bundaberg Rum's Duncan Littler, Mon Repos' Cathy Gatley, Lady Musgrave Experience's Brett Lakey and The Windmill Cafe's Joey Caruana.

The breakfast will be held at the Bundaberg Rum Distillery, from 6.45am.