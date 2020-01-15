Business buyer’s guide
INVESTORS looking to buy a business or anyone seeking a career change this year have plenty of opportunities to choose from, in the region.
IGA, Moore Park Beach:
A profitable and recently refurbished supermarket with a spacious 1002m2 floorplan is available at a busy complex, trading alongside a childcare, pharmacy and gym.
Advertised for driven buyers, the store is listed as $585,000. Call Smart Sales Brokers on 1300 889 443.
Bakery, Bargara:
Buyers will find a bargain with the Bargara Central store, generating an expected turnover of $850,000 per annum.
The premises have an eight year lease secured and all equipment is included for the listed price of $175,000. Visit https://bit.ly/2QUoUTz.
Party store, Bundy CBD:
Creatives are encouraged to invest in a party supplies store, near Hinkler Central.
The fun and easy to operate shop has plenty of corporate clients. Listed for $59,000 plus stock, access more information at https://bit.ly/35Sr7TD.
Gift vendor, Bundy CBD:
Situated in the centre of town on Bourbong St, this unique store sells a wide variety of items, including souvenirs, gifts and camping items.
The lease includes a plan that is more than 200m2 and the walk in, walk out price of $100,000 includes $80,000 worth of stock. Call (02) 9817 3331.
Pie shop, Bundy North:
Reputable local business, Nightingale's Pies sells a variety of baked goods.
After operating for 15 years, the owners have decided to pass their knowledge on and no baking experience required. Call Stuart Stephenson on 0419 967 882.