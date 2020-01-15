Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FOR SALE: IGA at Moore Park Beach is one of the many Bundy business opportunities available for investors.
FOR SALE: IGA at Moore Park Beach is one of the many Bundy business opportunities available for investors.
Business

Business buyer’s guide

Rhylea Millar
15th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

INVESTORS looking to buy a business or anyone seeking a career change this year have plenty of opportunities to choose from, in the region.

IGA, Moore Park Beach:

A profitable and recently refurbished supermarket with a spacious 1002m2 floorplan is available at a busy complex, trading alongside a childcare, pharmacy and gym.

Advertised for driven buyers, the store is listed as $585,000. Call Smart Sales Brokers on 1300 889 443.

Bakery, Bargara:

Buyers will find a bargain with the Bargara Central store, generating an expected turnover of $850,000 per annum.

The premises have an eight year lease secured and all equipment is included for the listed price of $175,000. Visit https://bit.ly/2QUoUTz.

Party store, Bundy CBD:

Creatives are encouraged to invest in a party supplies store, near Hinkler Central.

The fun and easy to operate shop has plenty of corporate clients. Listed for $59,000 plus stock, access more information at https://bit.ly/35Sr7TD.

Gift vendor, Bundy CBD:

Situated in the centre of town on Bourbong St, this unique store sells a wide variety of items, including souvenirs, gifts and camping items.

The lease includes a plan that is more than 200m2 and the walk in, walk out price of $100,000 includes $80,000 worth of stock. Call (02) 9817 3331.

Pie shop, Bundy North:

Reputable local business, Nightingale's Pies sells a variety of baked goods.

After operating for 15 years, the owners have decided to pass their knowledge on and no baking experience required. Call Stuart Stephenson on 0419 967 882.

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two down, one case to go for farming patriarch

        premium_icon Two down, one case to go for farming patriarch

        News Queensland farming family patriarch Guy Barbera has had two civil suits dismissed although he still has another on the horizon next month.

        Knauf experiments with fire-resilient plasterboard

        premium_icon Knauf experiments with fire-resilient plasterboard

        News A local company is experimenting with fire-resilient plasterboard made partly of...

        • 15th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
        Magistrate tells man in court ‘nothing good happens at 3.19am’

        premium_icon Magistrate tells man in court ‘nothing good happens at...

        News It was 3.19am when a man was charged with public nuisance after telling the police...

        • 15th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
        Dancing Queen returns to Bundaberg to bring musical alive

        premium_icon Dancing Queen returns to Bundaberg to bring musical alive

        News BUNDABERG dancer Leisa Petersen’s passion for dance and entertainment has seen her...

        • 15th Jan 2020 5:00 AM