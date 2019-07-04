Business booms as unique visitors attract more visitors

HOMEWARE HEAVEN: Owner of Whitepepper Homewares, Karen Jordan, says the support of the Caloundra community has helped her boutique store grow to what it is today.

IT'S the sleepy beachside hub that's been reinvigorated in recent months, thanks to a multi-million dollar facelift and innovative businesses that keep people coming back to Caloundra.

Boutique retailers like Whitepepper Homewares are relishing in the new-and-improved Bulcock St, and owner Karen Jordan says business has never been better.

The long-time Caloundra retailer says her store is a unique offering, with items you wouldn't find anywhere else.

"I enjoy homewares and I couldn't really find anything I loved on the Sunshine Coast," she said.

"I just try and find things that are different."

Whitepepper's extension of the shopfront has allowed extra space for boutique goods, and Ms Jordan has opened up that space to help other business owners get a leg up in the industry.

"It's really diverse. And I've been really selective about who I put in there," she said "They're all fairly young, new businesses. They're all women ... all getting their first start."

The store gained extra attention after being on featured on Channel 7's House Rules when Shayn and Carly Clark's Aroona home was being renovated.

"It was really exciting," Mr Jordan said.

Ms Jordan said while trading was strong, a reduction in the amount of stalls at the Caloundra Street Fair meant less foot traffic for retailers at the top of the street.

"When they moved it (the market) so that people walked on the footpath, that was really positive for us," she said. "But if we can just get some more stalls up there that would be even more positive."