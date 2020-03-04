Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Chris Raciti, Jenny Kim, Jessica Lord and James Choi.
Chris Raciti, Jenny Kim, Jessica Lord and James Choi.
News

Business booming for brewery

Rhylea Millar
4th Mar 2020 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A POPULAR Bundaberg brand has been crowned winner of business growth, after achieving a 50 per cent sales increase in an international market.

Bundaberg Brewed Drinks received the award at the Australian Chamber of Commerce in Korea.

Senior business development manager for Asia Jessica Lord said South Korea is now one of the brand’s strongest performing markets, after the business sold an excess of 3.5 million beverages last year.

“(Pink Grapefruit) has proven to be very successful in the South Korean market because of the popularity of Pink Grapefruit as a fruit, our unique bottle shape and the variety’s pretty pink colour,” Ms Lord said.

“This award could not have been achieved without the strong support of a great partner, Inter BnF, and we see plenty of opportunity to deliver more quality results like this in the years to come.”

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Concerns aged care proposal will leave regional funding gap

        premium_icon Concerns aged care proposal will leave regional funding gap

        Politics THE body representing aged care providers says regional home care services are going to be left in the lurch if proposed legislation goes ahead.

        Why Guzman y Gomez has closed its doors... for now

        premium_icon Why Guzman y Gomez has closed its doors... for now

        Business Business updates customers on what's happening

        Man's warning: Elderly mum and dad scammed by 'friends'

        premium_icon Man's warning: Elderly mum and dad scammed by 'friends'

        Crime Man's warning not to trust all 'friendly' people

        KFC trip after 12 beers lands 'foolish' man in court

        premium_icon KFC trip after 12 beers lands 'foolish' man in court

        News Court hears man had downed 12 schooners before driving