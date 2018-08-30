BUSINESS BOOM: Exciting new supermarket to replace CBD's IGA

SUPA IGA's shelf life in Bundaberg Central is approaching its expiration date, with a new grocery store set to open in its place before Christmas.

Everfresh will set up shop in the CBD in November.

The news comes after Cornetts Supa IGA put up a sign in its Woongarra St store window yesterday, announcing the new brand's march on the Rum City.

It stated: "During the conversion our product range will be changing, therefore some IGA catalogue lines will be unavailable and rainchecks cannot be issued."

STORE NOTICE: Customers, we are currently in the process of a store conversion from Supa IGA to Everfresh. Mike Knott BUN290818IGA1

Part of a fresh, new concept Cornetts is working toward, the grocery brand will bear no resemblance to the parent company, with operations executive John Mac Laren telling media "... there will be no reference to (IGA) in store".

"We want to downplay it," he added.

It is understood Bundaberg would be home to only the second Everfresh in Queensland, with the first expected to open at Buderim on the Sunshine Coast next month.

Mr Mac Laren told the NewsMail the venture would serve as a "massive change" for the city.

"We're in the works of a fantastic conversion of the Bundaberg Central store to a whole new fresh concept," he said yesterday.

Cornetts Supa IGA. Mike Knott BUN290818IGA2

"It's a really exciting transformation ... and there'll be more information to come."

Mr Mac Laren did not wish to comment further, but said once Cornetts Supermarkets CEO Graham Booysen returned from an overseas trip, more information on the grocery brand would be shared.

The NewsMail understands Everfresh will focus on local produce and that the Woongarra Sr business's store revamp will include new refrigeration and shelving.

The rebranding is expected to be finished by mid-November.