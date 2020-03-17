“Business as normal” at prepoll despite virus tension

Candidates hand out how to vote cards outside the early voting centre in Maryborough Street. Picture: Mike Knott.

Candidates hand out how to vote cards outside the early voting centre in Maryborough Street. Picture: Mike Knott.

VOTERS flowed into the Bundaberg polling booth yesterday, but for various reasons besides the risk of COVID-19.

Karen Burton said that she voted early, with her brother Brian.

“(He) is working on the Saturday, and I will be travelling, going to the Sunshine Coast.”

Leonore Miller’s reason for voting early was “convenience”.

“Not really interesting. I happened to be in town today,” she said.

Mike Ireland said he would be away on March 28, for health reasons, which was why he chose to vote early.

Moe Turaga, who ran in the federal election against Hinkler MP Keith Pitt last year, also pre-polled.

Helen Blackburn and Mitch Pukallus outside the early voting centre in Maryborough Street.

“Just to get it out of the way,” he said.

Mr Turaga wanted to avoid the rush on election day.

A man preferring not to identify himself said he worked on weekends.

“And I’m a high-risk category,” the man said.

Incumbent Mayor Jack Dempsey observed at the polling booth that “people are still a little bit anxious coming to pre-poll” but there was still much positivity.

“One of the things why numbers are up in prepoll is people want to get it completed as quick as possible, so if they have concerns with the virus and so forth and there may be more restrictions they can get it clear and out of the road,” Cr Dempsey said.

“It’s business as normal but we’re saying to still remain calm.”

Scott Allison chats to Dawn Hodgkin outside the early voting centre in Maryborough Street.

Cr Dempsey said he had been part of a phone call to Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe, and Queensland Health representatives yesterday morning, to get an update on COVID-19 and how it would affect the local government election.

“The government at the present time will not be extending the postal vote application, mainly because of the supply of material, (and the) length of time it would take to put that in place,” Cr Dempsey said.

“What they are recommending is they are going to look for a possible extra two of the prepoll days to be extended into late in the evenings to assist with other working people in the community.

“They’re actually recommending to bring your own pencils and pens and they’ve also said to just listen to the instructions of each of the electoral officers.”