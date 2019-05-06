Menu
FALL: The Bundaberg-based rescue helicopter was tasked to Cania Gorge, north west of Monto, after an elderly lady slipped and fell while bush walking. RACQ LifeFlight
Bushwalker rescued at Cania Gorge

Katie Hall
6th May 2019 10:08 AM
AN elderly woman who slipped and fell at the Cania Gorge was rescued after the Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight helicopter was called in.

The woman, who was bushwalking yesterday at Cania Gorge, north west of Monto, reportedly slipped and fell during the walk.

The helicopter landed nearby, with a Critical Care Flight Paramedic walking in alongside other emergency service personnel to treat the patient.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, Queensland Ambulance Service and Queensland Police service carried the woman one kilometre to where the helicopter had landed.

She suffered a shoulder injury and was then airlifted to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

