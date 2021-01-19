LAWN BOWLS: Determined to build on the success of their debut Queensland Premier League, the North Toowoomba Bushrangers started their 2021 campaign in style.

Playing host to the Paradise Point Dolphins at the weekend, the home side secured an impressive 61-53 victory despite losing 2-1 on rinks.

DDBA champion Jason Grundon led his side to a commanding 25-14 win while 2020 Bushranger Player of the Year Robbie Hammond’s team lost a close encounter 19-18.

Queensland Champion of Champions Singles player Jake Rynne’s side lost 20-18 in another close encounter.

“It was an intense battle throughout the afternoon,” a Bushrangers spokesman said.

“The Dolphins were seemingly on their way to victory until a late rally by the Hammond and Rynne-skipped sides closed the margin, and then Grundon’s team powered home before a vocal and upbeat group of local supporters.”

In a positive sign for the club, their A-grade outfit blitzed the Dolphins 94–62 and 3-1 on rinks.

Rick Brain’s team dominated their opponents in a 31-12 win; John Hammond’s team scored an impressive 23-13 victory and despite trailing earlier, the Peter Hobday-led side won 23-17.

The Bushrangers are on the road this Saturday for a showdown with the Enoggera Eagles in Brisbane.

Originally published as Bushrangers catch Dolphins in season opener