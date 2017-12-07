Menu
BUSHkids launches its new website

BUSHkids has launched a brand new website.
BUSHkids has launched a brand new website.

QUEENSLAND'S BUSHkids has whipped up a flash new website to better help the organisation work with the children and families in the state's regional, rural and remote areas.

BUSHkids work with disadvantaged children who are at risk of poor health, educational or social outcomes, or even simply to help them reach their full potential.

It has centres in Bundaberg, Dalby, Emerald, Mount Isa and Warwick.

The group also supports rural communities from our four smaller satellite centres―in Inglewood, Stanthorpe, Agnes Water/Miriam Vale and Kingaroy―staffed by Early Intervention Facilitators who can call on resources from the nearest service centre.

Check out BUSHkids' new website here.

