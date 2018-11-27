FIRES: People providing a safe haven from danger

SOMEWHERE TO GO: Kathy Robertson-Cipak, Jen Foster and Jen's daughter Jessica, 16.

FIVE dogs, two cows, some horses and a family of eight have fled the flames and found refuge with Kathy Robertson-Cipak.

Kathy and husband Arty were among the first in a long list of people who publicly opened their homes to strangers in need.

They welcomed Jen Foster and four of her six children to their Captain Creek residence on Sunday night, after the family was forced to evacuate their Deepwater property.

Kathy said this was not the first time disaster brought the two families together.

"They're amazing - I helped (her) out in the 2013 floods," Kathy said.

"I was over there as a rural fire brigade worker and I was cleaning houses out and we helped clean up her house.

"Then I moved further down ... I had said, 'Jeez, I'd kill for a coffee' and she drove one a few kilometres out to me."

Kathy said she first put the call out to evacuees through Facebook on the #1 Agnes Water/1770 Community Group and quickly received numerous replies from other residents doing the same.

"It was overwhelming, I got all teary and said 'how amazing is this community'," she said.

"When things get tough, we all come together and that's what I love most about living here.

"Lots of other people have opened their homes for people to stay in and (their) animals.

"It's the human thing to do - I would open my door for anybody."

Kathy said her circle of friends had done the same, including one friend who owned a bush retreat in Agnes Water offering to house evacuees in retreat cabins.

"There's somewhere for everyone to go - we'll feed them and everything, we ask for nothing," Kathy said.

"And to all those who've offered a room to put over someone's head, we really need those people.

"And thank you to the fireys and the policemen and the water bombers, they're doing an incredible job - I saw a water bomber plane before and thought, 'Wow, how cool is that.'"

Jen and family are still waiting to hear about the condition of their house, with Jen's husband and two sons helping fight the fires.

Their neighbour's house burnt down along with several other homes lost to the flames, and hundreds of residents were evacuated.

Kathy said herself, her friends and fellow residents still had spaces available for people and animals escaping the blaze.

"There's people in Miriam Vale who think they've got nowhere to go - they can come here," she said.

Phone her on 49747916.