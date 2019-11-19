BUSHFIRE UPDATE: Stay informed on Lowmead blaze

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews remain on scene at a bushfire burning near Lowmead Road, Lowmead.

The fire is now burning safely within containment lines and is posing no direct threat to property at this time.

Fire crews will remain on scene strengthening containment lines throughout the day.

Smoke may affect the area.

Residents should close windows and doors and keep respiratory medication close by.

People should call Triple Zero (000) immediately if they or their property are under threat.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

• Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

• If you have a bushfire survival plan, refer to it now and be ready to follow it.

• If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if the situation changes.

• Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

• If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

• Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

• Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

• Consider finding your essential items (e.g., identification documents, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing such as a long-sleeved cotton shirt and trousers, and boots) in case you need to leave.

• Consider what you will do to protect your pets and livestock.

• Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

• Advise family and friends of your intended actions if the situation changes.

