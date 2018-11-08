Bushfire travelling towards Conway Beach township

BUSHFIRE: QFES are monitoring a bushfire travelling towards Allen Road and Conway Road.

BUSHFIRE: QFES are monitoring a bushfire travelling towards Allen Road and Conway Road. Sarah Watson

11.30AM UPDATE: QFES advised that as of 11.15am this morning, a bushfire burning on Little Conway Mountain is travelling towards Conway Road and the Conway Beach township.

A QFES spokesperson said seven crews are on site where firefighters are working to contain the blaze by backburning behdin properties and building containment lines.

The spokesperson said there was no imminent threat to properties at this time.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

INITIAL: Queensland Fire and Emergency Services has advised residents in and around Conway to be prepared ahead of a bushfire burning on Little Conway Mountain.

As of 9.30 this morning, QFES said the bushfire was travelling towards Allan Road and Conway Road.

A QFES update said residents should keep up to date and decide what actions to take if the situation changes.

The update said that properties are not under direct threat at this time but crews will be undertaking back-burning operations today on Allan Road and Conway Road.

If anyone believes their property is under threat, call Triple Zero immediately.

QFES advised residents to:

- Listen to the local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

- If you have a bushfire survival plan, refer to it now and be ready to follow it.

- If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if the situation changes.

- Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

- Keep medication close by if you suffer from a respiratory condition.

- Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

- Contact neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

- Consider finding essential items (e.g. identification documents, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing such as a long-sleeved cotton shirt and trousers, and boots), in case you need to leave.

- Consider what you will do to protect your pets and livestock.

- Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

- Advise family and friends of your intended actions if the situation changes.

Keep up to date by:

- Following QFES on Facebook @QldFireandRescueService and Twitter @QldFES.

- Staying tuned to the local radio station. Find your local ABC radio station at https://radio.abc.net.au/help/offline and your local commercial radio station at http://www.commercialradio.com.au/find-a-station/queensland;

- Visiting the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website.

For more information visit the RFS website.

Information on road closures can be found at Queensland Traffic or call 13 19 40.

QFES said the next update will be provided when the situation changes.