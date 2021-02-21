Menu
BUSHFIRE: Smoke affecting highway

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
21st Feb 2021 4:28 PM
Fire crews are on scene at a bush fire burning south of the Burnett Highway southwest of Gladstone.

Crews are working to contain the blaze along Foleys Gully Road, Coominglah.

The fire is posing no threat to property at this time.

Motorists travelling on the Burnett Highway may be affected by smoke and should drive with caution.

Nearby residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

