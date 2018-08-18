BREAKING: Bushfire near Gin Gin

QFES are at the scene of a bushfire near Settlement and Tableland Rds

9.35am | QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Service crews are at the scene of a bushfire near Settlement and Tableland Rds, Dalysford.

The fire is under control with the flames burning within containment lines.

There is currently no threat to property.

Crews have been on scene since about 6pm last night.

At that time, residents were urged to keep up to date and decide what actions they would take if the situation worsened.

An alert from QFES stated that smoke could affect the area and reduce visibility and air quality.

"If affected, residents should close windows and doors. Those suffering from a respiratory condition should keep their medications close by. Motorists are advised to drive with caution and to conditions as smoke can decrease visibility on the road," it read.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they should call 000.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.