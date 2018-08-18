Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
QFES are at the scene of a bushfire near Settlement and Tableland Rds
QFES are at the scene of a bushfire near Settlement and Tableland Rds Matt Collins
News

BREAKING: Bushfire near Gin Gin

Sarah Steger
by
18th Aug 2018 12:50 PM

9.35am | QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Service crews are at the scene of a bushfire near Settlement and Tableland Rds, Dalysford.

The fire is under control with the flames burning within containment lines.

There is currently no threat to property.

Crews have been on scene since about 6pm last night.

At that time, residents were urged to keep up to date and decide what actions they would take if the situation worsened.

An alert from QFES stated that smoke could affect the area and reduce visibility and air quality.

"If affected, residents should close windows and doors. Those suffering from a respiratory condition should keep their medications close by. Motorists are advised to drive with caution and to conditions as smoke can decrease visibility on the road," it read.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they should call 000.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.

Related Items

Show More
bundaberg bushfire fire qfes
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Wind warnings trigger large-scale fire ban

    Wind warnings trigger large-scale fire ban

    News FIRE permits from Bundaberg to the Sunshine Coast have been suspended.

    • 18th Aug 2018 1:26 PM
    Contractor behind failed Tobruk sinking silent on insurance

    premium_icon Contractor behind failed Tobruk sinking silent on insurance

    News Department of Environment says it is premature to comment on wreck

    LIQUIDATION: Court orders iconic pub to be wound up

    premium_icon LIQUIDATION: Court orders iconic pub to be wound up

    News The company owes more than $1.2 million to the ATO

    Police enter driveway lined with pot-plants

    premium_icon Police enter driveway lined with pot-plants

    Crime A total 234 marijuana plants were located

    Local Partners