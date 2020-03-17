Bushfire music hits become chart-toppers

John Farnham (left) and Olivia Newton-John perform during the Fire Fight Australia bushfire relief concert at ANZ Stadium in Sydney.

John Farnham (left) and Olivia Newton-John perform during the Fire Fight Australia bushfire relief concert at ANZ Stadium in Sydney.

Music fans are rallying to show bushfire victims they have not been forgotten with two charity CDs dominating the Australian charts.

The Artists Unite for Fire Fight souvenir collection of performances from the historic concert last month quickly ascended to No.1 on the iTunes download charts after its release last Friday.

Featuring a song from each of the artists who performed at the Sydney concert to more than 75,000 fans - and a global television audience - the collection is only available on CD or as a paid download in an attempt to maximise the funds raised by sales compared to streaming.

Guy Sebastian will be spinning Fire Fight CD while in self-isolation. Picture: Supplied/Jess Gleeson

Guy Sebastian, who is now self-isolating after returning from the US on Tuesday morning, said the response of music fans to the bushfire fundraiser as the coronavirus pandemic dominates global attention was "heartwarming".

"Seeing everyone support the release of the Artists Unite for Fire Fight since Friday has been so heartwarming given what's going on in the world right now," he said.

"We must continue to band together to help those in the community that have been affected by the fires - they still need our help to get their lives back to what they were.

"This is a simple way to help contribute to such a worthwhile cause to relieve what was such a special day with so many incredible artists."

John Farnham and Olivia Newton-John sing Two Strong Hearts at Fire Fight Australia. Picture: Supplied. Jordan K. Munns

Olivia Newton-John, who performed Two Strong Hearts with her lifelong friend John Farnham at the concert, reiterated that communities devastated by the black summer fires still needed help.

The beloved entertainer's performance was her first in two years as she focused on her cancer treatment.

"As a global community we are all working together to help each other during this time of crisis. It was an honour to be a part of the Fire Fight Australia concert to help those impacted by the recent bushfires and I am proud to be a part of the CD release which has already hit #1 on the Aussie charts!" she said in a statement.

"Take a piece of the concert home with you and, all proceeds from the CD sales benefit the bushfire victims who need assistance even more today."



Meanwhile the Songs For Australia collection of covers of iconic homegrown songs curated by Julia Stone is not only at No.2 on iTunes but generating millions of streams worldwide.

Stone reached out to musician friends including American band The National - who have just postponed their Australian tour from late March to December - Damien Rice, Paul Kelly, her brother Angus, Martha Wainwright and more to interpret Australian classics.

In just a matter of days, the songs have generated with The National's version of the INXS ballad Never Tear Us Apart and rising Irish star Dermot Kennedy's version of Matt Corby's Resolution proving hugely popular.

Industry pundits predict the haunting version of Sia's Chandelier by another Irish artist Damien Rice and the stunning rendition of Australian crawl's Reckless by British star Laura Mvula will prove to be viral success stories on streaming services by the end of the week.

"Such a tender and moving interpretation of the song. Stunning Damien!" Stone posted.

"