Bushfire burning west of Lowmead

Crystal Jones
by
14th Jan 2020 12:53 PM

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services advises there is a bushfire burning near Dalga Back Road and Dalga Road, Boyne Valley.

This fire continues to burn within containment lines and poses no threat to property at this time.

QFES and Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS) crews will continue to monitor the area.

Nearby areas may be affected by a smoke haze.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medication close by. Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

bushfires qfes
