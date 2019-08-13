Menu
FIRE: Emergency services are on scene at a bushfire near Rules Beach.
News

Bushfire burning south of Agnes Water

liana walker
by
13th Aug 2019 1:58 PM

FIVE Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are on scene at a vegetation fire burning near Lindy Drive, Rules Beach.

This fire broke out yesterday around 5.10pm and is posing no threat to property at this time.

Yesterday six crews attended the fire until 10.30pm.

Firefighters are currently undertaking backburning operations in an effort to contain the blaze.

Nearby residents may be affected by a smoke haze throughout the afternoon.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep their medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions. If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.　

