Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
QFES, Rural Fire Brigade, Fire Brigade, Emergency Services Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
QFES, Rural Fire Brigade, Fire Brigade, Emergency Services Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle Bev Lacey
News

Bushfire at Golden Fleece near Childers

31st Aug 2018 9:29 AM

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services crews are on scene at a bushfire in Golden Fleece, near Childers.

A QFES spokesperson said there was two crews on scene and another one was on the way.

A release from QFES stated at 8.40am a bushfire was travelling in the area of Mount Goonaneman Road, Old Range Road and Eureka Road, Golden Fleece.

QFES are advising people to keep up to date and decide what actions you will take if the situation changes.

"Currently People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality,” a spokesman said.

"Properties are not under direct threat at this time. Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.”

fire golden fleece qfes
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Jealous man tears partner's hair out for 'cheating with dad'

    premium_icon Jealous man tears partner's hair out for 'cheating with dad'

    Crime A BURNETT Heads man who punched his girlfriend in the head and tore out chunks of her hair in a jealous rage has been locked up.

    Horror attack: Stab victim outraged at 'soft' sentence

    premium_icon Horror attack: Stab victim outraged at 'soft' sentence

    Crime Man, 35, says he was lucky to live after knife attack

    'Jobs come first': Hinkler MP on regional migration plan

    premium_icon 'Jobs come first': Hinkler MP on regional migration plan

    Politics Change in policy would see immigrants settled in regions

    Local Partners