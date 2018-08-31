Bushfire at Golden Fleece near Childers

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services crews are on scene at a bushfire in Golden Fleece, near Childers.

A QFES spokesperson said there was two crews on scene and another one was on the way.

A release from QFES stated at 8.40am a bushfire was travelling in the area of Mount Goonaneman Road, Old Range Road and Eureka Road, Golden Fleece.

QFES are advising people to keep up to date and decide what actions you will take if the situation changes.

"Currently People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality,” a spokesman said.

"Properties are not under direct threat at this time. Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.”