Buses, toilets and services impacted in North Burnett

COUNCIL CLOSES SERVICES: Former Mayor Don Waugh and his councillors present the new bus service in Mundubbera. Photo: Noel Thompson.

TOILETS, buses, and services in the North Burnett have now been affected due to the developing situation of COVID-19 in Australia.

North Burnett Regional Council have issued a public notice saying they will be reducing bus services as of Monday, March 30.

The continuing services include the Wednesday service from Mundubbera to Bundaberg via Eidsvold, including Monto to Ceradotus (on demand).

The Thursday service from Mundubbera to Bundaberg will also be included.

Due to the implemented social distancing regulation, a reduced passenger capacity will apply to these lines.

The council have asked travellers to only use these services if travel is essential, such as work, or medical appointments.

If you are sick, you are encouraged to not travel, seek medical treatment, and self isolate if required.

They have also closed 12 toilets across six towns, limiting hygiene options for resident and travellers.

Some of these toilets include:

Biggenden

– Apex Park, Alfred St

– Biggenden Sports Ground, Airstrip Rd,

– Mount Walsh Picnic Area, National Park Rd, Lakeside

Gayndah

– Dowsetts Park, Cnr Gertrude and Boorunbeh Streets

– Jaycees Park, Simon St

Mundubbera

– Halfpenny Park, Olympia St

Eidsvold

– Eidsvold Show Grounds, Burnett Hwy

Mt Perry

– Mt Perry Showgrounds

– Wolca Reservce, Wolca National Park

Monto

– Apex Park

– Monto Sportsgrounds

– Monto Showgrounds

National Cabinet restrictions saw the council close several of their service centres from March 25.

These included all libraries, swimming pools, community halls, museums, gyms, and more.

Some facilities remain open, which include the council’s contact centre, the Mundubbera, Biggenden, and Gayndah Medicare and Centrelink services, and waste management facilities.