Busby Marou shares secrets of humble success before tour

AUSTRALIA knows them as the band that sounds like acoustic and sunshine.

And Busby Marou are returning to Bundaberg, ahead of their new album release, The Great Divide.

Tom Busby and Jeremy Marou grew up in Rockhampton so to them, Bundy is considered nothing less than their next door neighbour.

"We do really enjoy it there and Bundaberg and Bargara are beautiful," Jeremy said.

"It's just down the road from home - you guys are our neighbours."

Despite their growing success, the Australian folk artists are the epitome of hard-work and dedication, starting their musical career over a decade ago in small-town pubs.

"We started off doing gigs in bars around Rocky and Central Queensland and it's a big jump going from performing in a bar to performing on stage," Jeremy said.

"And we always tell young musicians to do as many gigs as they can, it doesn't matter where they are, because it's about mastering the trade and that really taught us things, like how not to panic."

The pair of laid-back mates have come a long way from these humble beginnings, touring with some of the world's biggest and best artists including Sir Elton John and K.D Lang.

But the boys have managed to preserve their easygoing character and 'good bloke' charm.

"We've supported a lot of big names and it seems the bigger the musician, the more down-to-earth they are and to just to see how professional they are, teaches us a lot too," Jeremy said.

"K.D Lang was one of the big international artists that we supported and we were really nervous because she's this hugely well known and respected artist, and she comes in and goes 'do you wanna come outside and play frisbee with me?'

"The key is to always remember where you come from and to treat others how you want to be treated and that's what our experience has been, so we always try to do the same with other emerging artists."

The modest duo stay true to their homegrown roots, illustrating why they value performing in regional and rural areas.

"Because we grew up in Rocky, we know the importance of and lack of entertainment in regional areas and we're one of the bands that do well in those places," Jeremy said.

"We've found that people in the regions love us and they really seem to take us under their wings."

Busby and Marou promise regional fans that this will be the band's biggest and best tour yet.

"It's been nearly three years since we released new music, so we're gonna ease people into it by combining the old with the new," Jeremy said.

"We've got a big band for the new stuff, a bass player and drummer are coming with us and we've really stepped up a notch with our lighting and production … we're not holding back on this tour.

"The new album is by far the best work that we have produced thus far, we're looking forward to getting back on the road and just can't wait to share the music with Bundy and the rest of the country."

Busby Marou are performing live at Sugarland Tavern on Sunday, September 29, at 7pm.

General admission tickets start from $34.70 and can be purchased from https://bit.ly/2ltL2XT