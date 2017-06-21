Busby Marou heading to a Tiny Town near you

GET ready - folk rock duo Busby Marou are getting back to their regional roots on their latest tour.

The Rockhampton boys are calling it the Tiny Towns Tour and stage one will take in Biloela, Mundubbera, Warwick, Roma and Goondiwindi throughout July.

"As country boys we recognise that Australia's regional and remote communities love music as much as anyone in the big cities does and we plan on rolling out different tour stages throughout our career until we play in every tiny town in the country,” the band said.

If you want them to come to your town get in touch - they are calling for suggestions for the next stage of the tour.

Tickets are on sale at www.busbymarou.com.