Busary awards $18000 to talented, young artists
TWENTY-EIGHT young musicians, actors and dancers have been chosen as the recipients of this year's Empire Theatres Youth Bursaries.
The talented artists were acknowledged during a presentation yesterday, with more than $18,000 awarded to students from Toowoomba, Chinchilla, Dalby, Goondiwindi, Warwick, the Lockyer Valley and Kingaroy.
The bursaries were presented with the aim of developing skills and giving new experiences to young artists who demonstrate talent, involvement and achievement in a performing arts discipline.
Empire Theatres Foundation Chairwoman, Janelle Fletcher said she was thrilled to be able to provide such a valuable resource for young performers.
"The recipients go through a full application and interview process before they are selected and once they receive their bursary and attend their course, they are able to come back and use the knowledge they have acquired to launch their careers." Ms Fletcher said.
"Over the years, our recipients have pursued careers as actors, musicians, dancers and theatre technicians, just to name a few.
"This is one amazing way the Empire gives back to our region. We are very grateful for local business sponsors and the donations from our theatre supporters which fully fund the bursaries," Ms Fletcher said.
She said the bursary was an investment in the creative health of the community.
Each year the Youth Bursary scheme offers courses in a wide range of disciplines including dance, acting, music, singing, theatre and film.
Since 2010, more than 400 bursaries have been awarded.
The Empire Theatres Foundation is proudly sponsored by Bernoth Properties, Dornbusch Partners, Downlands, Heritage Bank, Greenridge Group, Horizon Accounting Group, The Chronicle, Clifford Gouldson Lawyers, Wearing Memories and Efex.
Empire Theatres Bursary winners 2019
Halle Randall - Conroy Dance Centre, summer school
Lillian McCarthy-Cole - Expressions Dance Company, summer contemporary dance intensive
Emma Celledoni - Expressions Dance Company, summer contemporary dance intensive
Grant Dolbel - Jazz Music Institute, summer clinics
Eliana Jones - Sydney Dance Company, holiday workshops
Morgan McAleer - Sydney Dance Company, holiday workshops
Kinzie Campbell - Queensland Ballet, summer school
Charlotte Johnson - Empire Youth Arts, drama classes
Dariel Suri - Empire Youth Arts, drama classes
Izak Devlin - NIDA, young actors residency
David Rowberry - Queensland Theatre, theatre residency week
Kate Hudson-James - Queensland Theatre, theatre residency week
Naima Furness - Queensland Theatre, theatre residency week
Ben Anderson - WAAPA, acting up 2
Ryan Murphy - Queensland Conservatorium, musical theatre and acting summer school
Cameron McConville - Cuskelly College of Music, piano
Dylan Hickey - Jazz Music Institute, summer clinics
Casey Ryan - Queensland Conservatorium, tertiary preparation Workshop
Liberty Prentice - Cuskelly College of Music, woodwind
Samuel Lawrence - AYO Young Symphonists
Brianna Butters - Monash University, state music camp
Darcy Meagher - ED5 performing arts workshop
Alyssa Cleary - Empire Youth Arts, drama classes
Briella Craig - Queensland Conservatorium, musical theatre and acting summer school
Ruben Fitton - Queensland Theatre, theatre residency week
Aylish Ryan - Queensland Conservatorium, tertiary preparation workshop
Toby Thelander - Jazz Music Institute, summer clinics
Emily Cooper - Empire Youth Arts, drama classes