Bus tour travelling to where art is created

Paul Perry working on a Hebel sculpture. PAUL BEUTEL

IN STUDIOS, lounge rooms and outdoors, artists are busy creating.

As part of Bundaberg's Crush Festival, a special bus tour will take you direct to where the art is created throughout the region.

The Crush Festival Gallery and Studio Tour visits Cross Gallery, Jan DeMattia, New Vintage, Kathy Valks, Paul Perry, Hazzard Gallery and BRAG.

Lunch will be shared at Creative Regions HQ and will include an artist talk by Jay Feather and Julie Hylands.

The unique opportunity allows participants to speak directly with artists, purchase an original work or piece from this region, all while enjoying a day out with friends.

Seats are limited and bookings are required.

The Bundaberg tour will be held on Friday from 9am to 4pm.

Also, a Childers tour will be held tomorrow.

Why not do both?

To book your ticket or find out more information, head to www.crushfestivalqld.com .au/tickets/gallery-studio- tour-visiting-bundaberg- bargara/.

