FIX COMING: A portable bench seat has been used in place of the damaged Bourbong St bus stop.
Council News

Bus stop to be repaired months after crash

5th Jun 2019 5:00 AM
A CBD bus stop is due to be repaired this month, five months after a car slammed into it.

Perspex panels on the bus stop on Bourbong St, opposite Target, shattered and the bench seat was destroyed when the Mazda hit it on January 29.

A portable seat has been in place since.

A Bundaberg Regional Council spokeswoman said the works were scheduled to be completed this financial year.

"The repairs will be covered under an insurance claim,” the spokeswoman said.

