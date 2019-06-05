Bus stop to be repaired months after crash
A CBD bus stop is due to be repaired this month, five months after a car slammed into it.
Perspex panels on the bus stop on Bourbong St, opposite Target, shattered and the bench seat was destroyed when the Mazda hit it on January 29.
A portable seat has been in place since.
A Bundaberg Regional Council spokeswoman said the works were scheduled to be completed this financial year.
"The repairs will be covered under an insurance claim,” the spokeswoman said.