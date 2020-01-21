Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are looking for a man who attacked another man while the pair were on a bus.
Police are looking for a man who attacked another man while the pair were on a bus.
News

Bus passenger stabbed in head, body

by Cormac Pearson
21st Jan 2020 5:07 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man is in hospital after being stabbed multiple times in the head and upper body while travelling on a bus on the Gold Coast.

The attack happened about 6pm on Monday, when a man travelling on the bus approached a 20-year-old Palm Beach man and threatened him.

The pair then got into a physical fight and the 20-year-old was stabbed.

The offender stole the younger man's backpack and left the bus, travelling south on Yodelay St.

The injured man was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Any witnesses or those with information should contact police.

bus gold coast passenger stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Do you live in Australia's unhealthiest suburb?

        premium_icon Do you live in Australia's unhealthiest suburb?

        Health These are the top suburbs across the country that have the worst record for obesity, smoking, diabetes and asthma. Find out how your neighbourhood compares.

        • 21st Jan 2020 5:23 AM
        Woman wakes to find teenager trying to rape her

        premium_icon Woman wakes to find teenager trying to rape her

        News Teen rapist wants ‘excessive’ sentence lowered.

        Home and Away actors' special bond with Bundaberg

        premium_icon Home and Away actors' special bond with Bundaberg

        Whats On Bundy man flies to Summer Bay to meet stars

        10 beautiful photos shared by our readers

        premium_icon 10 beautiful photos shared by our readers

        Lifestyle Readers capture nature and special moments