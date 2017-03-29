Bus companies begin collecting students as roads close

GOING HOME: Isis District State High School remains open but bus companies have messaged parents saying they will be taking students home early.

BUS companies are collecting students from Isis District State High School with roads around the region rapidly closing.

A text message has been sent to the parents of students on the Woodgate, Redridge-Goodwood and Buxton buses.

It said the bus companies would be collecting children this morning as they would not able to do pick-ups later today.

"Please make arrangements to collect your students from the bus stop,” the message said.

It said parents who did not want their children collected by the bus would need to pick them up from school.

A spokeswoman for the school said phones were running hot with calls from concerned parents.

She said it was the bus companies' call to have students collected and the school itself remained safe.

"Don't panic,” she said.

"If parents can organise to have their kids collected or stay at an alternative place close by.”

